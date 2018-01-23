Magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Alaska has triggered a tsunami warning

Star marks the epicenter. The red line is the tectonic plate. (USGS)

Just after midnight local time, an earthquake of magnitude 7.9 was recorded in Alaska today (Jan. 23). The US Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicenter is in the Pacific Ocean, about 300 km from the nearest large town Kodiak, which has a population of a little more than 6,000 people.

The initial data suggested that the earthquake may have been of magnitude 8.2. As more accurate measurements became available, the USGS downgraded the earthquake to magnitude 7.9.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said that a tsunami warning has been issued, which will cover the coast of British Columbia in Canada and Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, and Hawaii in the US. The alert urges people in those areas to find refuge at higher grounds.

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

If a tsunami were to arrive, the predicted local times are: 1.45am in Kodiak, Alaska, 4.40am in Vancouver, British Columbia, 4.55am in northwest Washington. There have been no immediate reports of damage, according to the New York Times.

The US National Weather service has confirmed that a buoy located northeast of the epicenter has recorded a 10-meter wave.

10m water displacement recorded by buoy station #46410 57.650 N 143.798 W https://t.co/RoDLWXABlH pic.twitter.com/d44fe6twXc — Andy Smith (@g7izu) January 23, 2018

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.