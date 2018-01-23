COOL WELCOME

As Mike Pence prayed, Palestinians packed up their businesses in protest

General Strike in Nablus, West Bank during visit of US Vice President Mike Pence
Closed for business. (EPA/Alaa Badarneh)
US vice president Mike Pence is in Jerusalem this week, making the usual rounds of a visiting leader. He prayed at the Western Wall and visited Yad Vashemm, Israel’s memorial to the Holocaust.

His visit comes a month after the Trump administration declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and plans to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv. That decision, applauded by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and right wing evangelicals in the US, has set back the peace process, The Atlantic’s Emma Green reports:

The administration may have also undermined its own goals in the region. Originally, Pence’s trip was supposed to focus on Christian persecution, according to The Washington Post. But influential religious leaders in Egypt—including Tawadros II, the Coptic patriarch, and Ahmed al-Tayeb, the head of Al-Azhar mosque—refused to meet with him. Palestinian Christian leaders, including Munib Younan, the former head of the Lutheran World Federation, have spoken out against the vice president’s visit.

In response to his visit, Palestinian ruling party Fatah declared a general strike. While Pence spent his last day in Jerusalem taking part in the expected photo ops, the shuttered storefronts and vacant streets from Jerusalem’s Old City to Hebron in the West Bank along with Gaza City, offered a cold reception.

Closed shops are seen as Palestinians call for a general strike protesting the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, in the West Bank city of Nablus
Closed shops in the West Bank city of Nablus on Jan. 23. (Reuters/Abed Omar Qusini)
Closed shops in the West Bank city of Nablus. (Reuters/Abed Omar Qusini)
Israeli border police officers walk past closed shops as Palestinian political parties call for a general strike protesting the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem
Israeli border police officers walk past closed shops as Palestinian political parties call for a general strike, in Jerusalem’s Old City (Reuters/Ammar Awad)
A man walks past closed shops as Palestinian political parties call for a general strike protesting the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem
A man walks past closed shops in Jerusalem’s Old City. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)
Strike in Hebron
A general view for closed shops during a strike in the West Bank city of Hebron. (EPA/Abed Al Hashlamoun)
Strike in Gaza to protest against Pence visit in Israel
A general view of closed shops during a strike in Gaza City. (EPA/Mohammed Saber)
A man walks next to closed shops during a strike in Gaza City. (EPA/Mohammed Saber)
People walk down an empty street during a full strike in Hebron, West Bank. (EPA/Abed Al Hashlamoun)
Palestinians walk down an empty street during a full strike in Hebron. (EPA/Abed Al Hashlamoun)
A Palestinian man walks down an empty street during a full strike in Nablus, West Bank. (EPA/Alaa Badarneh)
