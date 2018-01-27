How to watch the 60th Grammy Awards from anywhere

Music’s starriest night is upon us. This Sunday, Jan. 28, New York City’s Madison Square Garden will light up for the 60th Grammy Awards—hosted by Carpool Karaoke lead James Corden, and featuring hotly anticipated performances from the likes of Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Sting, Rihanna, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and U2—and the show is set to be one of the most diverse and powerful in the ceremony’s history.

Here’s how to witness the sure-to-be-lavish affair.

Watch on TV proper

Get thee to a cable box: The Grammys will air exclusively on CBS, beginning at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT). Check your local listings here.

Watch the livestream

For the cord-cutters, CBS will air the show on CBS All Access, its website and standalone streaming platform available for Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, and many other devices. You don’t need to already be a subscriber—just download a free trial of it here.

Official red carpet coverage begins at 6:30pm ET (3:30pm PT), available on the Grammy website. CBS and E! will also air live red carpet specials, an hour before the show, on their respective networks.

Watch via social media

For the first time this year, viewers will get the Grammys live on Facebook Watch: via the Recording Academy Facebook page or the CBS Facebook page. Highlights from the awards will also air throughout the night on Facebook Watch. And for those without an internet connection fast enough for streaming, there’s always the gift of following along via real-time updates and gifs on Twitter.

Get comfortable; the Grammys go from roughly 7:30pm ET to 11pm ET.

