BREATHE EASY

The few Indian cities where you can avoid living with deadly air pollution

Written by
Obsession
Energy Shocks
Quartz india
Students at the Purenakhar Village, situated right next to the NTPC and CSEB ash dykes. They complain of ash from these ash dykes ravaging their daily lives. The food they get as midday meals is covered in ash. Their tables and chairs in class are always covered in ash. The N95 Masks provide them with much needed respite from the menace of fly ash.
Left with no choice. (Greenpeace/Saagnik Paul)
Written by
Obsession
Energy Shocks
Quartz india

India’s air pollution problem keeps getting worse.

Greenpeace’s second annual report (pdf) on the state of air quality in Indian cities, analyzed data from 280 cities across the country, compared to 168 cities analyzed in 2017.

And the data are grim.

Air quality is measured based on the number of small particles every cubic meter of air, specifically those smaller than 2.5 micrograms (PM2.5) or 10 micrograms (PM10). These particles are capable of entering the human blood stream through lungs and increase risk heart attacks, strokes, and lung cancer.

No Indian city passes the World Health Organization’s guideline value for PM10 pollution of less than 20 micrograms per cubic meter. And only 52 out of 280 cities pass Indian government’s own standards of air pollution that say PM10 shouldn’t exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

Here is the list of those 52 cities in India, where you could live without deadly air pollution:

City State
Nalgonda Telangana
Parwanoo Himachal Pradesh
Tirupati Andhra Pradesh
Shillong Meghalaya
Rayagada Odisha
Nagda Madhya Pradesh
Korba Chhattisgarh
Berhampur Odisha
Kothagudem Telangana
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu
Mettur Tamil Nadu
Thrissur Kerala
Shimla Himachal Pradesh
Bellary Karnataka
Kottayam Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
Karimnagar Telangana
Salem Tamil Nadu
Kochi Kerala
Kozhikode Kerala
Wayanad Kerala
Cuddalore Tamil Nadu
Mysore Karnataka
Kannur Kerala
Khammam Telangana
Mangalore Karnataka
Bongaigaon Assam
Manali Himachal Pradesh
Chitradurg Karnataka
Kollam Kerala
Mandya Karnataka
Aizawl Mizoram
Kasargod Kerala
Karwar Karnataka
Palakkad Kerala
Lunglei Mizoram
Bhadravati Karnataka
Malappuram Kerala
Khliehriat Meghalaya
Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh
Dawki Meghalaya
Idukki Kerala
Karaikal Puducherry
Pondicherry Puducherry
Alappuzha Kerala
Kolasib Mizoram
Champhai Mizoram
Tura Meghalaya
Darjeeling West Bengal
Nongstoin Meghalaya
Pathanamthitta Kerala
Hasssan Karnataka

The big change this year is the addition of a number of cities in Kerala, which were excluded from the 2017 report because of lack of access to the data.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search