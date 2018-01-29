The few Indian cities where you can avoid living with deadly air pollution

India’s air pollution problem keeps getting worse.

Greenpeace’s second annual report (pdf) on the state of air quality in Indian cities, analyzed data from 280 cities across the country, compared to 168 cities analyzed in 2017.

And the data are grim.

Air quality is measured based on the number of small particles every cubic meter of air, specifically those smaller than 2.5 micrograms (PM2.5) or 10 micrograms (PM10). These particles are capable of entering the human blood stream through lungs and increase risk heart attacks, strokes, and lung cancer.

No Indian city passes the World Health Organization’s guideline value for PM10 pollution of less than 20 micrograms per cubic meter. And only 52 out of 280 cities pass Indian government’s own standards of air pollution that say PM10 shouldn’t exceed 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

Here is the list of those 52 cities in India, where you could live without deadly air pollution:

City State Nalgonda Telangana Parwanoo Himachal Pradesh Tirupati Andhra Pradesh Shillong Meghalaya Rayagada Odisha Nagda Madhya Pradesh Korba Chhattisgarh Berhampur Odisha Kothagudem Telangana Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Mettur Tamil Nadu Thrissur Kerala Shimla Himachal Pradesh Bellary Karnataka Kottayam Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Karimnagar Telangana Salem Tamil Nadu Kochi Kerala Kozhikode Kerala Wayanad Kerala Cuddalore Tamil Nadu Mysore Karnataka Kannur Kerala Khammam Telangana Mangalore Karnataka Bongaigaon Assam Manali Himachal Pradesh Chitradurg Karnataka Kollam Kerala Mandya Karnataka Aizawl Mizoram Kasargod Kerala Karwar Karnataka Palakkad Kerala Lunglei Mizoram Bhadravati Karnataka Malappuram Kerala Khliehriat Meghalaya Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh Dawki Meghalaya Idukki Kerala Karaikal Puducherry Pondicherry Puducherry Alappuzha Kerala Kolasib Mizoram Champhai Mizoram Tura Meghalaya Darjeeling West Bengal Nongstoin Meghalaya Pathanamthitta Kerala Hasssan Karnataka

The big change this year is the addition of a number of cities in Kerala, which were excluded from the 2017 report because of lack of access to the data.