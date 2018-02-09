South Korea spent 116 billion won ($109 million) on an Olympic stadium that will be used precisely four times before it is torn down. The first of these events will be for the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Nearly 3,000 athletes from 92 countries and territories will march into the newly built Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9 to kick off the winter games. This will be the largest number of athletes in the history of the Winter Olympics, despite the fact that Russia, a powerhouse in the winter games, is not officially competing as a result of a state-sponsored doping scandal. (That said, 169 Russian athletes with no history of doping have been cleared to compete neutrally under the Olympic flag and the designation “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”)
While opening ceremonies can run over three hours, a big highlight of the show is the parade of nations. The procession has its roots in the 1908 London games, and in 1928, at the Amsterdam games, three rules were established to determine the order of the countries:
- Greece marches first, in honor of the fact that the Olympics has its origin in ancient Greece.
- The host nation goes last. This year at Pyeongchang, the South and North Korean delegation will march together under the unified Korean flag.
- The remaining countries are ordered alphabetically in the language of the host nation. In the case of the Pyeongchang games, that will be Korean.
The last rule will give some unexpected places an opportunity to stand out. Ghana, for example, will be the first country in the lineup after Greece, and Hong Kong will have the penultimate appearance before the Korean delegation comes out.
In terms of scale, the US will have the biggest showing with 242 athletes, followed by Canada with 226 athletes, and Switzerland with 171 athletes.
When asked for an official list, a representative from the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee did not provide one but confirmed there will be 91 nations in the parade (one less than the total number of nations and territories represented because of the unified Korean delegation) presented in Korean alphabetical order. The opening ceremony will commence today (Feb. 9) at 8pm local time, which is 11am in the UK and 6am in New York.
Here’s the full list and their order:
|Position
|Country
|Country name in Korean
|1
|Greece
|그리스
|2
|Ghana
|가나
|3
|The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
|구유고슬라비아 마케도니아 공화국
|4
|Nigeria
|나이지리아
|5
|South Africa
|남아프리카 공화국
|6
|Netherlands
|네덜란드
|7
|Norway
|노르웨이
|8
|New Zealand
|뉴질랜드
|9
|Denmark
|덴마크
|10
|Germany
|독일
|11
|Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
|동티모르
|12
|Latvia
|라트비아
|13
|Olympic Athletes from Russia
|러시아 출신 올림픽 선수
|14
|Lebanon
|레바논
|15
|Romania
|루마니아
|16
|Luxembourg
|룩셈부르크
|17
|Lithuania
|리투아니아
|18
|Liechtenstein
|리히텐슈타인
|19
|Madagascar
|마다가스카르
|20
|Malaysia
|말레이시아
|21
|Mexico
|멕시코
|22
|Monaco
|모나코
|23
|Morocco
|모로코
|24
|Montenegro
|몬테네그로
|25
|Republic of Moldova
|몰도바
|26
|Malta
|몰타
|27
|Mongolia
|몽골
|28
|United States of America
|미국
|29
|Bermuda
|버뮤다
|30
|Belgium
|벨기에
|31
|Belarus
|벨라루스
|32
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|보스니아 헤르체고비나
|33
|Bolivia
|볼리비아
|34
|Bulgaria
|불가리아
|35
|Brazil
|브라질
|36
|San Marino
|산마리노
|37
|Serbia
|세르비아
|38
|Sweden
|스웨덴
|39
|Switzerland
|스위스
|40
|Spain
|스페인
|41
|Slovakia
|슬로바키아
|42
|Slovenia
|슬로베니아
|43
|Singapore
|싱가포르
|44
|Armenia
|아르메니아
|45
|Argentina
|아르헨티나
|46
|Iceland
|아이슬란드
|47
|Ireland
|아일랜드
|48
|Azerbaijan
|아제르바이잔
|49
|Andorra
|안도라
|50
|Albania
|알바니아
|51
|Eritrea
|에리트레아
|52
|Estonia
|에스토니아
|53
|Ecuador
|에콰도르
|54
|Great Britain
|영국
|55
|Australia
|오스트레일리아
|56
|Austria
|오스트리아
|57
|Uzbekistan
|우즈베키스탄
|58
|Ukraine
|우크라이나
|59
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|이란
|60
|Israel
|이스라엘
|61
|Italy
|이탈리아
|62
|India
|인도
|63
|Japan
|일본
|64
|Jamaica
|자메이카
|65
|Georgia
|조지아
|66
|People’s Republic of China
|중국
|67
|Chinese Taipei
|차이니스 타이베이
|68
|Czech Republic
|체코
|69
|Chile
|칠레
|70
|Kazakhstan
|카자흐스탄
|71
|Canada
|캐나다
|72
|Kenya
|케냐
|73
|Kosovo
|코소보
|74
|Colombia
|콜롬비아
|75
|Croatia
|크로아티아
|76
|Kyrgyzstan
|키르기스스탄
|77
|Cyprus
|키프로스
|78
|Thailand
|태국
|79
|Turkey
|터키
|80
|Togo
|토고
|81
|Tonga
|통가
|82
|Pakistan
|파키스탄
|83
|Portugal
|포르투갈
|84
|Poland
|폴란드
|85
|Puerto Rico
|푸에르토리코
|86
|France
|프랑스
|87
|Finland
|핀란드
|88
|Philippines
|필리핀
|89
|Hungary
|헝가리
|90
|Hong Kong, China
|홍콩
|91
|Korea
|코리아