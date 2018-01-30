There are only 19 “fully democratic” countries in the world and the US is not one of them. In fact, nearly all of those countries are based in Europe, according to the latest edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual Democracy Index.

The index provides a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide in 2017 by looking at 167 countries, excluding only micro-states. The EIU says the countries in the index include nearly the entire estimated world population. It found that full democracies only cover 4.5% of the world’s people.