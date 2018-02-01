How to watch Super Bowl 52 live online, no matter where you are in the world

This Sunday, Feb. 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on reigning NFL champs the New England Patriots at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the 2018 Super Bowl (technically, Super Bowl 52). There’s a good chance this year will be the most-watched Super Bowl of all time; 113.7 million people watched last year’s Super Bowl in combined TV and online viewing and, with more video streaming options than ever, Super Bowl 2018 may beat the 2015 record of 114.4 million viewers.

When is the 2018 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 52 kicks off at 6:30pm eastern.

The game will air on NBC, which will begin its coverage at 12pm eastern with the pregame show. There will be post-game coverage immediately following the end of the game, and then NBC will air a new episode of This Is Us around 10pm (which could offer relief to any fans in need of a good cry after the game).

How to watch Super Bowl 52 live in the US

Since the 2018 Super Bowl will air on NBC, anyone with basic cable or a digital antenna can watch the game live on their TV. Telemundo Deportes will air Spanish-language coverage on Universo, which requires a cable subscription.

If you don’t have a TV, you can go online: NBC is offering a free, 11-hour livestream of its Super Bowl coverage, including all the ads, the halftime show, and the pre- and post-game shows, regardless of whether you’re a cable subscriber.

Here are all the ways to live video stream Super Bowl 52 the US:

Desktop: NBC will stream its coverage live on NBC.com and NBCSports.com. You don’t need a pay-TV subscription to access the video feed and won’t be prompted to log in with cable or satellite credentials.

NBC will stream its coverage live on NBC.com and NBCSports.com. You don’t need a pay-TV subscription to access the video feed and won’t be prompted to log in with cable or satellite credentials. Mobile : Mobile users can watch live on the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps, regardless of their carrier.

Tablet: The NBC live video stream will also be available on tablets, as well as through the NBC Sports app for iOS, Android, Windows, and select Samsung devices.

The NBC live video stream will also be available on tablets, as well as through the NBC Sports app for iOS, Android, Windows, and select Samsung devices. The NBC Sports app does stream live games on mobile. Streaming services: NBC is available on many online cable-streaming services, including SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Now

NBC is available on many online cable-streaming services, including SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Now Media-streaming devices: The NBC Sports app is available on AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and Xbox

How to watch outside the US

NBC’s free online stream is only available to US viewers. However, there are still ways to watch the game live internationally:

United Kingdom

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on TV in the UK on Sky Sports, with NFL pregame coverage beginning 10pm GMT, and BBC One will start its broadcast at 11:20 pm, right before kickoff. The BBC will also stream the game online via the BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport app. Sky customers can also watch online via Sky Go, also available for iOS and Android.

Canada

Canada will broadcast Super Bowl 52 on three networks. CTV will begin airing pregame coverage at 12pm eastern. CTV Two and TSN will begin their broadcast closer to kickoff, with CTV Two starting at 5:30pm, and TSN at 6pm. The game can also be be live-streamed on CTV.ca and via TSN.ca/Live, as well as on the CTV GO and TSN GO apps, though those will require a cable subscription. RDS will offer a live French-language broadcast beginning at 5pm eastern.

Elsewhere

The NFL is broadcasting the Super Bowl live in seven languages in 170 countries and territories. In Australia, it will air on Seven Network and Fox Tel; Televisa will broadcast the game in Mexico; and W9 has broadcast rights in France. The NFL has a searchable list of all its global coverage on the Super Bowl website. International viewers can also watch live online through NFL Game Pass, for a price, or try the 7-day free trial.

