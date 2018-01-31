Quiz: Trump’s State of the Union address or “The First Purge” trailer?

Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address as US president last night (Jan. 30). In an unusually low-energy speech, Trump focused on many of the things that have come to define his idea of what America is: rampant gang violence, widespread radical Islamic terrorism, and uncontrollable illegal immigration.

Just as the speech was starting, Universal Pictures dropped the teaser trailer for The First Purge, the fourth film in its Purge franchise, which depicts a near-future dystopian America where all crime is legal for one day every year. The First Purge acts as a prequel to the franchise, showing how this “Purge Day” came about. In the series, the annual purge is organized by the New Founding Fathers of America, a racist political party.

The Universal marketing team isn’t pulling any punches. The poster for the film directly riffs on Trump’s notorious “Make America Great Again” hats, while the trailer released last night could easily double as a Trump campaign video.

So we thought it’d be fun (and also deeply troubling) to compare the voiceover of the trailer to Trump’s State of the Union speech. Do you think you can figure out which lines are from The First Purge, and which ones are from Trump’s speech? Find out below, then watch the trailer: