SkyPixel, a photo-sharing site for drone photographers, in partnership with DJI, the world’s largest consumer drone manufacturer, has announced the winners of its annual photo contest.

While many of the winning images show sweeping vistas, some of the most revelatory show the patterns and shapes of the world we can’t appreciate from ground level.

Here’s a look at some of the top images:

Persimmons in Guangxi province, China. (天涯/Skypixel)

The courtyard of a 190-year-old house in Shanghai. (cocoanext/Skypixel)

A salt field in Yantian, China. (光和影/Skypixel)

An olive grove in Castilla La Mancha, Spain. (Javier del Cerro/Skypixel)

A lobster breeding farm in Tuy Hoa, Phu Yen province, Vietnam (Trung/Skypixel)

Camels walking through sand dunes in Saudi Arabia. (Abdullah Alnassar/Skypixel)

Noodles drying in Xiashi, China. (菜鸟视觉/Skypixel)

A Hakka-style building Guangdong, China (天空之城上帝之眼/Skypixel)