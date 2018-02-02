Photos: The father of three Larry Nassar victims tried to take the law into his own hands

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison last month for numerous child molestation charges, was back in court today for a sentencing hearing on additional charges.
His statement included a request, met with nervous laughter from the hearing attendees, for “five minutes in a locked room with this demon.”
After the judge responded, “You know that I can’t do that, thats not how our legal system works,” Margraves attacked Nassar and was quickly tackled to the ground by security. In video footage of Margraves being led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, he can be heard asking them, “What if this happened to you guys?”
Hearings for the disgraced former doctor have been notable for the sheer number of victims, 265, who have come forward with their own personal stories of abuse. Scores of these women, including Olympian Aly Raisman, chose to confront Nassar face to face in court.