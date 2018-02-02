Photos: The father of three Larry Nassar victims tried to take the law into his own hands

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison last month for numerous child molestation charges, was back in court today for a sentencing hearing on additional charges.

Following victim impact statements from sisters Lauren and Madison Margraves, their father, Randall Margraves, asked for a chance to speak, Reuters reports.

The enraged father of three daughters sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar lunged at him in the courtroom https://t.co/4qHBKBk66E pic.twitter.com/KGXdYAHnLj — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 2, 2018

His statement included a request, met with nervous laughter from the hearing attendees, for “five minutes in a locked room with this demon.”

After the judge responded, “You know that I can’t do that, thats not how our legal system works,” Margraves attacked Nassar and was quickly tackled to the ground by security. In video footage of Margraves being led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, he can be heard asking them, “What if this happened to you guys?”

Hearings for the disgraced former doctor have been notable for the sheer number of victims, 265, who have come forward with their own personal stories of abuse. Scores of these women, including Olympian Aly Raisman, chose to confront Nassar face to face in court.

Randall Margraves (L) lunges at Larry Nassar during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. on Feb. 2. (Reuters/Rebecca Cook)

