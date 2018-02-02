The GOP memo disproves one of Trump’s own conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump and his supporters have often indulged conspiracy theories that the FBI applied for a warrant to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page, in order to spy on the campaign itself.
A controversial memo, authored by GOP aides and declassified by Trump himself today, appears to disprove this claim. It reveals that the FBI applied for the warrant on Oct. 21 2016—after Page left the Trump campaign.
Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks has previously said that Page had “no formal role” in the campaign in September.