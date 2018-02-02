The GOP memo disproves one of Trump’s own conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump and his supporters have often indulged conspiracy theories that the FBI applied for a warrant to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page, in order to spy on the campaign itself.

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

A controversial memo, authored by GOP aides and declassified by Trump himself today, appears to disprove this claim. It reveals that the FBI applied for the warrant on Oct. 21 2016—after Page left the Trump campaign.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks has previously said that Page had “no formal role” in the campaign in September.

