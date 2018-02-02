TRUE NEWS

The GOP memo disproves one of Trump’s own conspiracy theories

One-time advisor of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump Carter Page addresses the audience during a presentation in Moscow, Russia, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin - RC1F4BDC7F00
Page in Moscow in December 2016. (Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin)
President Donald Trump and his supporters have often indulged conspiracy theories that the FBI applied for a warrant to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page, in order to spy on the campaign itself.

A controversial memo, authored by GOP aides and declassified by Trump himself today, appears to disprove this claim. It reveals that the FBI applied for the warrant on Oct. 21 2016—after Page left the Trump campaign.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks has previously said that Page had “no formal role” in the campaign in September.

