What we know about the deadly Amtrak crash in South Carolina

Early this morning, an Amtrak train headed from New York City to Miami, Florida derailed after a collision with a freight train. At least two people have died, and at least another 70 were injured.

The train derailed after it hit a freight train near South Carolina’s capitol, Columbia, at around 2:35am EST. There were 147 people on board, all of whom have been recovered from the train.

At time of writing, authorities still haven’t said what caused the trains to collide. They estimate that 5,000 gallons of fuel leaked from the freight train as a result.

This is the second Amtrak crash since December that resulted in multiple deaths and scores of injuries. On Dec. 18, a train derailed near Tacoma, Washington, killing at least three people and injuring at least 60. The train was making its first trip on a new line, and was going 80 miles per hour at a curve in the track where the speed limit had dropped to 30 mph. The US Federal Railroad Administration estimates Amtrak has about two derailments per month, but passenger fatalities are far less common than fatalities among those hit by a train.

Amtrak declined to comment on what safety measures it’s taking to prevent deadly derailments in the future.