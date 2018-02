Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles took to the streets last night, after the football team won their first Super Bowl championship.

Their liveliness was expected. Prior to the game, local police reportedly lubricated street poles to prevent exuberant fans from climbing them. But they weren’t able to forestall all the festivities: After the Eagles’ victory, Philadelphia police responded to numerous reports of public and private property destruction, as well as at least one fire.

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the team’s victory in downtown Philadelphia on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles football fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory. (Reuters/Jessica Kourkounis)

Philadelphia Eagles football fans celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory in downtown Philadelphia. (Reuters/Jessica Kourkounis)

Tom Roush waves a flag while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles victory. (Reuters/Mark Makela)

Fans celebrate the Philadelphia Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. February 4, 2018. Picture taken February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela – RC1A8DF39650 (Reuters/Mark Makela)

Philadelphia Eagles football fans celebrate in downtown Philadelphia. (Reuters/Jessica Kourkounis)

Fans celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win. (EPA/Bastiaan Slabbers)

Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in Philadelphia. (EPA/Bastiaan Slabbers)

Police officers lead an Eagles fan away as they clean an intersection in northeast Philadelphia. (EPA/Bastiaan Slabbers)

Fans celebrate the Philadelphia Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in Philadelphia. (Reuters/Mark Makela)

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate in downtown Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Fans celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl LII. (EPA/Bastiaan Slabbers)

Fans celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in Philadelphia. (Reuters/Chris Kaufman)

Fans set off fireworks while celebrating the Philadelphia Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in Philadelphia. (Reuters/Mark Makela)

Philadelphia Eagles football fans celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in downtown Philadelphia. (Reuters/Jessica Kourkounis)

Fans celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in Philadelphia. (Reuters/Chris Kaufman)