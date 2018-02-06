Photos: Elon Musk’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes flight

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched today in Cape Canaveral, Florida, a breakthrough for Elon Musks’s space venture. Standing as tall as a 20-story building, the Falcon Heavy is the largest rocket in the world.
Here’s what it looked like:
Eager observers lined up early this morning to get a prime viewing area along the beaches south of Cape Canaveral.
At 3:45, the Falcon Heavy achieved liftoff:
Almost as important as the launch itself was the safe return of two of the side boosters to Earth.
Meanwhile, Musk’s Tesla Roadster is hurtling towards Mars’s orbit.