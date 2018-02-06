SPACE ODDITY

Photos: Elon Musk’s Falcon Heavy rocket takes flight

Written by
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
What goes up, (Reuters/Joe Skipper)
Written by

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched today in Cape Canaveral, Florida, a breakthrough for Elon Musks’s space venture. Standing as tall as a 20-story building, the Falcon Heavy is the largest rocket in the world.

Here’s what it looked like:

Starman in Red Roadster

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Eager observers lined up early this morning to get a prime viewing area along the beaches south of Cape Canaveral.

Visitors queue up outside the Jetty Park at Cocoa Beach before SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch in Florida
Visitors queue up outside the Jetty Park entrance before sunrise to watch SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center. (Reuters/Gregg Newton)
Visitors stake out spots to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park and Cocoa Beach to watch SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 6. (Reuters/Gregg Newton)

At 3:45, the Falcon Heavy achieved liftoff:

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Reuters/Joe Skipper)
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Reuters/Joe Skipper)
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Reuters/Joe Skipper)
Screen Shot 2018-02-06 at 3.46.07 PM
A still from the SpaceX livestream of the Falcon Heavy launch. (SpaceX/YouTube)

Almost as important as the launch itself was the safe return of two of the side boosters to Earth.

Screen Shot 2018-02-06 at 3.53.18 PM
A still from the SpaceX livestream of the Falcon Heavy launch, showing the side boosters from the Falcon Heavy rocket returning to the landing pad. (SpaceX/YouTube)

Meanwhile, Musk’s Tesla Roadster is hurtling towards Mars’s orbit.

Screen Shot 2018-02-06 at 4.16.13 PM
A still from the SpaceX livestream of the Falcon Heavy launch. (SpaceX/YouTube)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search