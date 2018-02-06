This desk chair costs $1 million on Amazon

If you’re looking for a new office chair, perhaps look elsewhere.

A rather standard desk chair, produced by furniture-maker Humanscale, has been listed by Amazon for $1,000,000.

If that seems a bit steep, consider this: Prime members get free shipping (delivery time 1 to 2 weeks), and if you open an Amazon Store card with this purchase, it’ll only run you $999,960. That said, expert assembly will cost another $85.49.

If you’re still not convinced, the reviews of the chair have been stellar. One reviewer gave it five stars, saying it was “worth both kidneys.” Another said that it was an “awesome deal,” adding, “I am not able to stay away from chair from the day I have bought it. I used to have house, wife n [sic] car sold everything to buy this. Totally worth it.”

It’s not entirely clear if this listing was put up in error. Searching the site, it seems that similar chairs tend to cost about $900, and Amazon wasn’t immediately available to explain what happened. Perhaps someone just put the decimal point in the wrong place when adding the item to the site. Humanscale wasn’t immediately available to comment on the Amazon pricing.

The most expensive model of this chair that Humanscale sells on its own site—when customized to include leather upholstery, titanium trim, and locking casters—costs $3,174. You’d be able to buy about 315 of those chairs for the price of just one of Amazon’s.

Then again, pricing on similar goods on Amazon and other internet retailers tends to fluctuate wildly, so perhaps this was just what the algorithm thought we would pay for such an average desk chair this week.

An archived version of Amazon’s million-dollar listing can be found here.