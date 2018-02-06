South Africa’s president Zuma has run out of time

Each year the state of the nation—the state of the union address as it’s known in the United States—is meant to set out a map for the path a country will follow for the next year at least. It’s tricky to outline that plan when you don’t even know who will be giving the speech, as South Africans are learning.

President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to deliver the annual state of the nation address on Thursday, Feb. 8. In the last few days, however, Zuma’s future as the head of state has become more uncertain. Developments are moving quickly with little explanation from parliament or the African National Congress.

On Sunday evening, a convoy of senior ANC members arrived at Zuma’s home in Pretoria, with helicopters circling above. South Africans held their collective breathe, but nothing. Then on Monday, Zuma was summoned to meet with the Zulu king as the ANC met to discuss Zuma’s future in Johannesburg. Outside the meeting, pro- and anti-Zuma supporters clashed.

On Tuesday, Zuma summoned his cabinet ministers to home in Cape Town, where the state of the nation address will be held. At the same time the ANC’s national executive council announced plans for meeting late on Wednesday, with the only hint that the meeting will be of “national importance,” a senior member said in a press conference on Tuesday.

This is exactly the kind of uncertainty that has seen confidence in South Africa plummet in the last few years of Zuma’s presidency. For South Africans, who have already seen the unceremonious removal of former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008, it all feels familiar. What is new is Zuma’s reported stubbornness.

He refused to resign and he told them to take a decision to remove him if they so wish to do so because he didn’t do anything wrong to the country. He’s arguing that he complied with all legal instructions including paying back the money, what more do they want from him — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 4, 2018

So what are the options? Well, the address could be cancelled or postponed to a later date when it’s clear who is in charge in South Africa. Given the pomp and ceremony associated with the annual event—the red carpet has apparently already been rolled out—cancellation will certainly lead to financial losses and international embarrassment.

Zuma could go ahead and give his address as planned. One TV news channel, founded by the president’s close allies the Gupta family, are so confident that Zuma will hold on to power that they’re selling tickets to an exclusive brunch with him, where he’s meant to break down the contents of his speech.

If Zuma does take to the podium, opposition parties who have already asked for a postponement are likely to disrupt the televised address. They did it last year and the year before that and they’ve disrupted several sessions where Zuma was meant to speak or answer questions. The disruptions have turned violent in the past, with members of Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters dragged out of the house by security. That too, will be an embarrassment.

If Zuma survives Thursday, he’ll have to face his ninth vote of no confidence vote in parliament later this month. He’s survived them all, but his winning margins have dwindled as members of the ANC are so discouraged by Zuma’s leadership that they’ve voted with the opposition.

There is also the possibility—although rather vague—that Zuma will step down in the next few hours. In that case, the deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa will likely give the state of the nation address. Ramaphosa at the podium signals a new era to the international community and South Africans. Yet, given the extent of the chaos the Zuma years have brought to South Africa’s government, removing him may not bring the immediate assurance many hope for.

