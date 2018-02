A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Hualien, Taiwan at 11:50 PM local time, the BBC reports. Two were killed and more than 100 injured, Reuters reports. There are reports of a collapsed hotel, with many individuals still trapped. The earliest images seen through social media show damaged buildings and roads.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

A damaged building in Hualien. (EPA)

A building that collapsed onto its side from an early morning earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan on Feb. 7. (Hualien County Fire Bureau via AP)

A building that collapsed on its side from an early morning earthquake in Hualien County. (Hualien County Fire Bureau via AP)

#séisme : Au-moins deux personnes sont portées disparues à l'hôtel Marshall. 29 autres sont toujours coincés dans les étages de l'immeuble effondré #Hualien #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/QoVCcONnGX — Taiwan Mag (@taiwanmag) February 6, 2018

The surface of a road in Hualien City popped up after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. (EPA)

The aftermaths of earth quake in Hualien, Taiwan. (Yu Ting Lu via Reuters)

Photos of latest #Taiwan earthquake shared on Line group chat. Stay safe, everyone!! https://t.co/UmXgXH1YBj pic.twitter.com/4CupAQ49sE — Sonia Su 苏妮娅 (@SoniaSu_) February 6, 2018