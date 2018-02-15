As Uber sputters, Ola is really stepping on the gas in India

Over the last several years, India’s taxi wars have been limited to two players, Uber and Ola, which together hold nearly 95% of the market.

The firms have been at loggerheads since San Francisco-based Uber entered India in 2013, two years after Ola was founded.

But developments over the last few months suggest that homegrown Ola might be pulling away in India, even as Uber struggles with internal issues and realigning its focus.

Racing ahead

While the two privately-held companies are extremely secretive with data, the available numbers show Ola already having surpassed Uber on many fronts.

For one, the Indian firm operates in 110 cities, far more than Uber’s 31. This gap has persisted for several years now, which has led to Ola reaching far more Indian smartphones than its US competitor.

Given its spread, Ola has over a million drivers compared to Uber’s 450,000.

Ola caters to category of users through three different services: premium (prime, lux, rentals), low-cost (including autorickshaws), and car-pooling. “We see a lot of growth coming from these three buckets,” an Ola spokesperson told Quartz, adding, “Auto rickshaws are doing really good in tier-2 cities where distances are shorter.” Following the launch of its connected car platform Ola Play, the company has seen prime rides grow, too.

This wider network has also helped Ola increase its market share from 53% in July 2017 to 56.2% in December, according to market intelligence firm KalaGato. During the same period, Uber’s share slipped from 42% to 39.6%.

The other industry players trail the two toppers by a wide margin.

In terms of app installs, too, Ola is ahead by a big margin. Among 650,000 Indian smartphone users surveyed by KalaGato, a little over 40% had Ola’s app, compared to Uber’s 28.7%.

Uber also has a far higher uninstall rate in India compared to its rival.

Uber, however, remains bullish about its opportunities here. “India is one of the largest markets for Uber outside of the United States and our business is stronger than ever—we have continued to grow exponentially every week since we started (our) journey in India,” an Uber spokesperson said.

And there is one parameter on which Uber scores over Ola. It commands better reviews for its prices, service, and app experience. Uber’s net promoter score—the percentage of five-star reviews minus the one-star reviews on the Google Play Store—of 56% is higher than Ola’s 45%.

This popularity, though, will probably not be entirely leveraged given the increasing likelihood of Uber shifting its focus away from India at the behest of its latest and largest investor, Softbank.

The losing battle

Earlier this year, Softbank participated in a mega funding round where Uber raised around $7 billion from a clutch of investors. The Japanese investment giant also ploughed $1.25 billion into Uber separately, and Softbank now holds a 15% stake in Uber. The Masayoshi Son-led firm is already Ola’s largest investor and is widely perceived to be trying to avoid a battle between two firms in which it has invested. The investor made its stand clear in January 2018 when Softbank board director Rajeev Mishra said the firm wanted Uber to focus on its core markets: the US, Europe, Latin America, and Australia. While Uber is unlikely to pack up and leave India, “we can expect some kind of understanding or strategic deal between Ola and Uber in the latter half of 2018 or early 2019 to reduce the cash burn in competing with Ola and sharing the Indian market,” said Satish Meena, a Delhi-based analyst with Forrester Research. Uber, however, call these “baseless speculations.” “We have barely scratched the surface here in India. Uber’s business fundamentals in India are stronger than ever, and we’re keeping our heads down to build the best and most innovative products out there to serve riders, drivers, and cities,” an Uber spokesperson said.

All this may have led to the India push taking a backseat. “The focus of Uber now is to move beyond the internal, legal, and regulatory issues and do an IPO in 2019,” Meena of Forrester said.

Deep pockets doesn’t imply that impetuous spending can be Uber’s solution. Besides, its deep pockets doesn’t imply that impetuous spending can be the US-based unicorn’s solution. “There’s a lot of cash in the bank both of them. Uber raises a lot more (globally) so it is burning a lot,” Ankur Nigam, a partner at management consulting firm KPMG, said. “Ola’s burn is probably around $300-$400 million dollars per annum, so it will probably last a lot longer.”

The homegrown startup

Often been labelled an Uber copycat, Ola has made several brave bets, stayed nimble, and experimented.

For instance, it has accepted cash payments right since inception, while it took Uber nearly two years to figure that out that cash remains king in the country. Since October 2016, Ola has allowed users to book cabs through text messages in case they can’t access the internet. This feature is key, given India’s poor data connectivity. Ola’s app also supports nine regional languages for cab and auto drivers—only 10% of Indians speak English.