Today (Feb. 10) is the first day of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. NBC will be airing figure skating and snowboarding live tonight, as well as taped broadcasts of men’s Alpine skiing and the USA vs. Finland curling match.

Don’t know much about Alpine skiing? We put together a guide to demystify the sport. And if you think figure skating outfits have always been sparkly, think again: Here’s a visual history of figure skating fashion since 1928.

Here’s when to watch Saturday’s games on Eastern Standard Time, courtesy of CBS Sports:

8pm-11pm EST: Figure Skating Team Event (ice dancing short program, ladies’ short program), NBC (LIVE)

8pm-11pm: Men’s Alpine Skiing (downhill), NBC

8pm-9:45pm: Men’s Snowboarding (slopestyle gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

9:45pm-11:30pm: Curling (mixed doubles): USA vs. Finland, NBCSN

11:30pm-12:30am: Figure Skating Team Event (pairs’ free skate), NBC (LIVE)

11:30pm.-1:30pm: Women’s Snowboarding (slopestyle qualifying), NBCSN (LIVE)