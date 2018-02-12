I’m sorry to inform you, but it appears the end is nigh.

Boston Dynamics, the robotics company now owned by SoftBank (and once deemed too creepy for Google to keep its hands on), released a new video today (Feb. 12) of its latest four-legged creation.

The video shows the latest iteration of its Spot Mini robot standing in front of a door, presumably in Boston Dynamics’ lab. Around the corner pops another Spot with a creepy arm attached to its back. It positions the arm next to the door handle, grabs it, pokes its weird hand-head thing around the door, and holds it open for its robot compatriot.

It feels eerily like the scene in Jurassic Park when the velociraptors figure out how to open a door on their own. Thankfully, most of the humans in that movie got out unscathed, but with the cold, calculating brain of a Boston Dynamics robot behind one of those doors, I don’t know if they would’ve been so lucky.

Boston Dynamics’ researchers have a history of abusing their creations, and now that they know how to open doors, as well as squish cans and do insane backflips, we are almost certainly doomed.