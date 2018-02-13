Bill and Melinda Gates explain why an “America First” philosophy hurts Americans

Every year, Bill and Melinda Gates publish a letter about their philanthropic work, lessons learned, and priorities ahead. This year, their 10th, the couple used their Gates Foundation letter to answer the “toughest” questions that they get asked, ranging from why the couple doesn’t spend more money in US-focused development projects, to why they give so much of their wealth away in the first place.

The question that Bill Gates says he’s asked most frequently: How does Donald Trump affect the foundation’s work?

Both Bill and Melinda’s replies are straightforward, indeed even confrontational. Bill emphasizes recent cuts in US funding to foreign aid as a problem, and criticizes the administration’s “America First” approach as shortsighted, saying “My view is that engaging with the world has proven over time to benefit everyone, including Americans, more than withdrawing does.”

Here’s his full response:

For decades the United States has been a leader in the fight against disease and poverty abroad. These efforts save lives. They also create US jobs. And they make Americans more secure by making poor countries more stable and stopping disease outbreaks before they become pandemics. The world is not a safer place when more people are sick or hungry.