Most people running for office would think the easiest votes they can win are those of the people who brought them into the world.

Not Kevin Nicholson. The Republican would-be senator’s parents have, instead, given as much money as they’re legally allowed ($2,700 each) to Tammy Baldwin, his Democrat opponent in the Wisconsin race. Nicholson, who has spoken about growing up in a Democratic family, claimed not to be shocked by the lack of parental support.

“My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective,” he told CNN.

Nicholson has not always been a Republican. He spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2000 while president of the College Democrats of America, but says he turned against the party due to its lack of support for the Iraq war. Nicholson, who fought in Iraq in 2007, insists the US was “stabilizing” the country and that Democrats’ narratives about it being a failure was a “lie.”