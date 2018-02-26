The economic reason for why it’s time to go vegan

People become vegan for a whole host of reasons, often for ethical purposes. The jury is still out on whether a vegan diet is any healthier than one with animal products, or whether adopting a plant-based diet would radically help society and the environment.

But one thing is for sure: It’s become more expensive to eat meat and dairy—so now may be the time to go vegan, if only for economic reasons. According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, sharp rises in dairy and meat prices drove the global food price index up 8% in 2017.