The “Earth 1” is not your typical car. Four Link Systems, a Japanese company, has created an electric car that looks more like a Transformers robot. It was designed by Kunio Okawara, the designer behind the mecha characters in the original Gundam anime, a wildly popular series that has racked up hundreds of episodes.

The inside of the car is supposed to feel like a cockpit, and the driver, like a pilot. The car can fold upwards to save space and fit into extra-tight parking spots.

Four Link Systems hopes that the car will entice people who wouldn’t normally drive to try it out. It has received orders for 30 of the cars so far, and expects to have gained approval for it to drive on highways in Japan by March 2018. Watch the video above to see Earth 1 in action.