Photos: North Korean Olympic cheerleaders react to a Kim Jong-un impersonator

During the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, there have been reports and sightings of a man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He appeared briefly at the opening ceremonies with a red-hat-sporting Donald Trump impersonator in tow, before being ushered out.

It was only a matter of time before he ran into the actual North Korean presence at the Olympics, in the form of their much-discussed cheerleaders.

At a preliminary women’s hockey match today (Feb. 14) between the unified Korean team and Japan, the impersonator positioned himself in front of the cheering section, before being jostled out of the arena.

He identified himself only as Howard and said he was an Australian living in Hong Kong. Speaking to Yahoo News, he said his goal for the Olympics was to “create some good political satire.”

The faces of the women in the cheering section ranged from bemused to shocked, to completely neutral.

The varied expressions from the North Korean cheering section. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Howard is escorted from the arena by security personnel. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)