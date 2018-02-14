The normalization of America’s school shootings, in one chart

Less than two months into 2018, there have already been 18 shootings at schools in the US. The latest incident happened in Parkland, Florida, where an unidentified man opened fire at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

The shooter killed or injured at least 14 people before being apprehended by authorities.

Terrified students recorded the scene on their phones.

My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I’m fucking scared right now. pic.twitter.com/mjiEmPvGNb — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Parents sick with worry awaited to hear from their children. Law enforcement officials lamented the tragedy.

"It's catastrophic. There really are no words." – Sheriff Israel — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The president weighed in.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

This cycle of grief has become a familiar one in the US, through multiple presidents’ tenures. While the number of school shootings has ebbed and flowed over the past five years, it has consistently remained in the dozens.

Between 2013 and 2015, 59 people were killed in shooting incidents at schools or colleges, according to the latest analysis from the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a group that tracks gun violence. Another 124 were injured.

It’s still unclear how many more deaths today’s attack in Florida will add to the grim toll. Officials in Broward County, where Parkland sits, were still tallying the casualties on Wednesday evening.

