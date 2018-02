Donald Trump will address the United States at 11 am (EST) today, in response to a mass shooting in a Florida high school that left at least 17 dead. He had reportedly been urged by staff to make a statement in the hours immediately after the Feb. 14 attack, but opted to tweet instead.

The president’s speech will be broadcast live and can be watched here:

The speech will also be available on C-Span 3. Trump’s statement should be available to read later on the White House website.

