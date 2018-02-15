Stoneman Douglas survivors are emerging as the sanest voices on gun control

It happens like clockwork now in America.

Yesterday (Feb. 15), 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz stormed into his former high school in Parkland, Florida with a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle and killed 17 students and adults, police say. Since then, Republican politicians and pundits, many with deep financial ties to the National Rifle Association, have tried to blame mental illness rather than lax US gun control for the carnage.

This includes Donald Trump, who didn’t mention gun control once in his national address today.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic. #FloridaShooting — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 15, 2018

Of all the people outraged by the tone-deaf responses, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have had the sharpest commentary. “We’re children. You guys are the adults…” student David Hogg pleaded on CNN. “Get something done.”

David Hogg, a high school student who survived the Florida shooting, just looked directly into the camera and made this plea to members of Congress: “We are children. You guys are the adults. Work together, come over your politics, and get something done.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 15, 2018

Here are just a handful of the heartbreaking—and insightful—tweets from students:

(Screenshot/Twitter)

A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi https://t.co/qNo03ZE3Ev — kyra (@longlivekcx) February 15, 2018

I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd — carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

it is actually about guns u witch from hell https://t.co/mva3qYu0Tc — nikki (@nikta04) February 15, 2018

do something to make a change for once. your country’s students do not deserve to go through this. if anyone of those Pro-Gun politicians experienced what america’s students are first hand, i promise you attitudes would be entirely different on the matter #stonemanshooting — ashleigh (@ashleighallman_) February 15, 2018

We are too young to be losing friends like this. — Javi 🥀 (@Javier_Lovera__) February 15, 2018

As Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinberg noted, “The kids are better than us.”

Read next: The NRA invested millions in these politicians in 2016