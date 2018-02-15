Stoneman Douglas survivors are emerging as the sanest voices on gun control

It happens like clockwork now in America.
Yesterday (Feb. 15), 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz stormed into his former high school in Parkland, Florida with a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle and killed 17 students and adults, police say. Since then, Republican politicians and pundits, many with deep financial ties to the National Rifle Association, have tried to blame mental illness rather than lax US gun control for the carnage.
This includes Donald Trump, who didn’t mention gun control once in his national address today.
Of all the people outraged by the tone-deaf responses, the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have had the sharpest commentary. “We’re children. You guys are the adults…” student David Hogg pleaded on CNN. “Get something done.”
Here are just a handful of the heartbreaking—and insightful—tweets from students:
As Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinberg noted, “The kids are better than us.”
Read next: The NRA invested millions in these politicians in 2016