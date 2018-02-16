All the other signings Trump was happy to have photographed on Feb. 28, 2017

The White House is refusing to release images from Feb. 28, 2017 of Donald Trump signing HJ Resolution 40, a piece of legislation that repealed Obama-era regulations that would have kept tens of thousands of mentally ill Americans from purchasing firearms.

The bill Trump signed into law came under renewed scrutiny after it was reported that the gunman charged in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida had a history of mental illness and was still able to buy a gun.

CBS News said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to its repeated requests on April 19, 2017, writing only, “We don’t plan to release the picture at this time.” Yesterday (Feb. 15), CBS News said it “asked the White House again if it would release the photo of the signing, but received no response.”

The president, then just over a month into his administration, was hardly camera shy that February 2017 day. He hosted three separate signing ceremonies that were were open to the press.

As for the fourth? No media was present for the signing, but CBS reports that a White House photographer confirmed that pictures were taken.

President Donald Trump holds up the Historically Black Colleges and Universities HBCU Executive Order after signing it, on Feb. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump speaks as he signs the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) executive order, Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room. The executive order directs the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which expanded the number of waterways that are federally protected under the Clean Water Act. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)