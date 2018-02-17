The movie executive known as the “third Weinstein brother” has been fired “for cause”

Harvey Weinstein’s former production company has fired David Glasser, president and chief operating officer of the Weinstein Company, after he was named by the New York state attorney general in a damning indictment.

Glasser was a longtime executive for the film company run by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob, which is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy after recent horrific accusations sexual assault and harassment against Harvey. When Glasser signed a three-year contract extension in 2015, Bob Weinstein said that ”should he want it” he “has become the third brother” at the studio.

New York AG Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit last week accusing the company of violating laws against gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The suit referred to Glasser by his title, and said employees “would be reporting to some of the same managers” who failed to adequately protect them from Harvey Weinstein.

A group of investors led by Maria Contreras-Sweet and Ron Burkle had planned to buy the company and name Glasser as the new CEO, but the deal is now in doubt. The remaining Weinstein Co. board members are Bob Weinstein, Lance Maerov and Tarak Ben Ammar.