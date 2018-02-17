A woman who lived through a high school tragedy remembers when the government tried to prevent disasters

When Heather Booth was in high school, seven of her classmates were killed and 24 injured in the Fox River Grove bus-train collision. Following the 1997 disaster, transportation regulators investigated what went wrong and made dozens of changes at 16 different local, state, and federal agencies.
After this week’s horrific shooting spree at a high school in Parkland, Florida—the latest in a slew of school massacres—Booth wrote an impassioned plea calling for action:
“What kind of lifelong scars do we inflict on youth when the adults who are there to protect them don’t force change in the wake of preventable tragedy?” she wrote. “Think about the worldview we create for youth when their awful experiences result in nothing but hand wringing and despair.”
Here is her Twitter thread in full:
We’ve reached out to Heather Booth for comment and will update this article if she responds.