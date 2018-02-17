A woman who lived through a high school tragedy remembers when the government tried to prevent disasters

When Heather Booth was in high school, seven of her classmates were killed and 24 injured in the Fox River Grove bus-train collision. Following the 1997 disaster, transportation regulators investigated what went wrong and made dozens of changes at 16 different local, state, and federal agencies.

After this week’s horrific shooting spree at a high school in Parkland, Florida—the latest in a slew of school massacres—Booth wrote an impassioned plea calling for action:

“What kind of lifelong scars do we inflict on youth when the adults who are there to protect them don’t force change in the wake of preventable tragedy?” she wrote. “Think about the worldview we create for youth when their awful experiences result in nothing but hand wringing and despair.”

Here is her Twitter thread in full:

I have a thing to say about growing up after tragedy. When I was a senior in high school, 7 of my classmates were killed & 24 injured. It was an awful day full of fear, confusion, & pain. Press swarmed. News helicopters hovered overhead all day filming footage of the carnage. 1/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

Nothing made sense. Over the days and weeks that followed, we went to vigils, wakes, and funerals. We openly wept in the hallways. People who had never spoken before embraced, clinging to each other. We felt broken. 2/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

People said the things that are being said now. “I put him on the bus and sent him to school. He was supposed to be safe.” Classrooms were rearranged so the empty desks weren’t a constant reminder. 3/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

Time passed. We started living with loss, but we still startled at the noises that reminded us of that day. We were now people that THIS had happened to. 4/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

More time passed. I did the memorial layout in the yearbook. By then, our shock and raw pain had changed to anger and questioning. Why did this happen? What went wrong? Whose fault is it? Investigations, we learned, were ongoing. 5/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

A federal official said, "The thing that upsets me most–we teach our kids to learn the importance of accountability. In this, there was a failure of accountability by a number of organizations.” https://t.co/FjQ8yauuh4 6/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

And then, things changed. 7/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

29 recommendations were made by the NTSB and implemented from the local to federal level. Because this wasn’t a shooting. It was a train hitting a school bus. One train. One bus. Seven deaths. 24 injured. One year. 29 changes for 16 organizations. 8/ https://t.co/OxIjsyryQ0 — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

And as kids, here’s what this meant: we saw something awful happen, then we saw adults support us, then we saw them make change happen to keep that awful thing from ever happening again. Now, I’m an adult who grew up having seen adults fix things. 9/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

Think about the worldview we create for youth when their awful experiences result in nothing but hand wringing and despair. Thoughts and prayers. When a tragedy hits that’s far more deadly & far less accidental than what CGHS experienced in 1995 & *nothing* changes? 10/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

What kind of lifelong scars do we inflict on youth when the adults who are there to protect them don’t force change in the wake of preventable tragedy? What kind of foundation do we lay when their world breaks and no one fixes it? 11/ — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

I don’t care which avenue you pursue to change the scourge of gun violence against youth. There are plenty. Pick one. Do something. Call your reps. Donate. March. Volunteer. Vote. Force the issue. Empower teens. Don’t let them down. Make change happen. 12/12 — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

Adults – there are so many of us whose school days were rocked by tragedy. Remember how it felt? We can do better. — Heather Booth (@boothheather) February 16, 2018

We’ve reached out to Heather Booth for comment and will update this article if she responds.