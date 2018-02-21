Young Indians don’t see the point in travelling

India’s Gen Z, born in and after 1996, doesn’t care much about travelling.

When asked during a survey what they’d do if they had Rs10 lakh (approximately $15,400) to splurge, only 5% of Gen Z respondents opted to spend it all on travel; 11% said they would use none of it on leisure travel. Around 77% of them allocated half or less on travel, the survey said.

The survey, conducted by online travel agency Expedia in partnership with American market research firm Center for Generational Kinetics, included 1,250 Indians aged between 18 and 65.

In contrast, 70% of the boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964), 74% of Gen X (between 1965 and 1976) and 81% of the millennials (those born between 1977 and 1995) said they would spend half or more of the money on leisure travel.

Gen Z prefers to spend on experiences rather than products.

Also, trips taken by Gen Z are far shorter, the survey showed.

Gen Z doesn’t consider budgeting for vacations a priority. It prefers part-time jobs to save money, or is willing to stay off the internet for up to a week to go on a leisure trip, the survey report said.

The generation gap is also stark when it comes to the kind of vacations taken.