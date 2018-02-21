India’s biggest online binge-watchers are in its small towns

Small towns are the heart of India’s thriving online video-content space.

In 2017, India’s online video consumption rose almost five times, according to homegrown over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar’s India Watch Report 2018. And while metros only witnessed a 3.5 times increase, the biggest jump, 4.3 times, came from smaller cities that have a population of between 100,000 and one million.

Two such small towns in Uttar Pradesh—Moradabad (22 times) and Allahabad (13 times)—clocked the highest growth rates in video watch-time in 2017 compared to a year ago.

“Three years ago, most new data users would start with messaging, do text search, move on to social platforms, and a few brave ones would watch video on the mobile network,” Ajit Mohan, CEO of Hotstar, wrote in the report. “This pyramid has been completely inverted. In a world that does not fear data charges, video is very often the first port of call for new data users.” Nine in 10 Indians watch videos on their smartphones, Hotstar’s report said.

People in smaller towns of the country often stay up as late into the night as those in the bigger metros. In fact, on average, residents of relatively smaller cities like Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Maharashtra’s Pune stay awake far later than those in bigger urban centres like Bengaluru and Mumbai, Hotstar’s analysis of when people switch off their devices reveals.

In addition, in 2017, women in smaller cities came online faster than those in big cities. For instance, West Bengal’s Siliguri, which has fewer than half-a-million people, saw the number of online female video viewers leap up 6.5 times. In Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram and Jharkhand’s Ranchi, the number grew 5 times each.

Among the various states, the time Jammu & Kashmir spent watching videos increased over eight-fold between 2016 and 2017. Sikkim followed with a 7x growth rate. Other northeastern states like Assam and Manipur, too, expanded their video watch-times significantly.