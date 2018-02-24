How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S9 launch event

Samsung is hosting a hotly anticipated press event the day before the official kick-off of Mobile World Congress (MWC), a major telecom trade show in Barcelona. The Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9+. (It missed out on last year’s event as it was still reeling from the fact that its Note 7 phone had a tendency to explode.)

The new Galaxy phone is expected to have a sharper camera, stereo speakers, and for some reason, photorealistic 3D selfie emojis.

The event starts at 6pm Spanish time (noon US Eastern time) on Sunday, Feb. 25. If you’re not one of the 100,000 or so people expected to descend on Barcelona for the expo, you can watch the unveiling from the comfort of your couch via Samsung’s livestream.