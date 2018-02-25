Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a fantastic tool because they give investors exposure to many securities at once. But one downside is that you may not know what individual stocks you own within the funds unless you do some research.

Given the current concern over owning gun-manufacturer stocks in the aftermath of the latest high-school shooting in Parkland, Florida, we did a bit of digging and found 46 ETFs that include one or more of the three publicly traded gun manufacturers: American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Vista Outdoor (VSTO), and Sturm Ruger (RGR)—the latter of which makes the AR-15 rifles that have been in the news (paywall).

The most likely way that you might own a gun-manufacturer stock is through a fund that tracks a broad market index, like the Russell 2000 or S&P 600 indexes. The full list of ETFs, as sourced from ETF Database and ETF Channel, is below:

First Trust Long/Short Equity Fund FTLS First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund FAD First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund FAB First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund FYX First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund FYC First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF RNSC First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund FYT First Trust Total US Market Alpha DEX ETF TUSA Guggenheim S&P 600 SmallCap Pure Value RZV Guggenheim S&P Small Cap 600 Equal Weight ETF EWSC iShares core S&P SmallCap ETF IJR iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Market ETF ITOT iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA SmallCap ETF SMMV iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA SmallCap ETF SMLF iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF IWO iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF IWN iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF IJT iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF IJS iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA PowerShares Buyback Achievers PKW PowerShares FTSE RAFI 1500 Sm-Md PRFZ PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 PRF PowerShares PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap Portfolio PBSM PowerShares Russell 2000 Equal Weight Portfolio ETF EQWS PowerShares S&P SmallCap Quality Portfolio XSHQ SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF SPSM SPDR S&P 1000 ETF SPMD SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF VLU SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF SLY SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF SLYG SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF SLYV VanEck Vectors Global Spin-Off ETF SPUN Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF VTWO Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF VTWG Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF VTWV Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF VIOG Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF VIOV Vanguard Small Cap ETF VB Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF VBK Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF VBR WisdoemTree US SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund DGRS WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend ETF DES WisdomTree US SmallCap Earnings ETF EES WisdomTree US Total Earnings ETF EXT

What should you do if you want to avoid gun-manufacturer stocks? One option is to consider a fund that tracks a “socially responsible” index like the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index, which tracks 400 US securities that meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. It has either beaten or kept track with both the Russell 2000 and S&P 600 indexes over the past one- and five-year periods.

