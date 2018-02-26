A rare winter storm in Rome brought snowball fights to the Vatican

Rome was covered in snow this morning (Feb. 26), a rarity in the Italian capital, which typically enjoys mild Mediterranean winters.

Reportedly the biggest snowfall in six years, the unusual weather is one aspect of a massive cold front moving over Europe, dubbed by some as “The Beast From the East.” Frigid temperatures have descended from the UK to Moscow and dumped nearly five feet of snow (1.5 meters) in parts of Croatia.

While nowhere near a blizzard, Rome’s several centimeters of snow were enough to cancel flights, paralyze mass transit and close schools around the city. Italy’s civil protection agency was dispatched to aid stranded commuters, the AP reports.

Photos from Rome show some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps coated in snow. Meanwhile in Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square, clergy were caught throwing a few snowballs.

Tourists play with the snow in the the Vatican’s Saint Peter’s Square. (EPA/Alessandro Di Meo)

The Colosseum is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome. (EPA/Angelo Carconi)

Electoral posters are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. (Reuters/Max Rossi)

Nuns walk past a bike covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. (Reuters/Max Rossi)

The Fori Imperiali is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome. (EPA/Angelo Carconi)

The Spanish Steps are seen during a heavy snowfall in Rome. (Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi)

People cross a street covered by snow in front of the Colosseum. (EPA/Angelo Carconi)

A view of Rome after a snowfall from the Gianicolo hill. (EPA/Ettore Ferrari)

The area around Rome’s famous ancient Circus Maximus is transformed into a winter wonderland for children and youths with sleds, skis and snowboards following unusually heavy snowfall in Rome. (EPA/Angelo Carconi)

The Trevi fountain is covered in snow during a heavy snowfall in Rome. (Reuters/Remo Casilli)

People walk during a heavy snowfall early in the morning in Rome. (Reuters/Max Rossi)

People walk during a heavy snowfall at the Circus Maximus in Rome. (Reuters/Yara Nardi)