A rare winter storm in Rome brought snowball fights to the Vatican

Reportedly the biggest snowfall in six years, the unusual weather is one aspect of a massive cold front moving over Europe, dubbed by some as “The Beast From the East.” Frigid temperatures have descended from the UK to Moscow and dumped nearly five feet of snow (1.5 meters) in parts of Croatia.
While nowhere near a blizzard, Rome’s several centimeters of snow were enough to cancel flights, paralyze mass transit and close schools around the city. Italy’s civil protection agency was dispatched to aid stranded commuters, the AP reports.
Photos from Rome show some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps coated in snow. Meanwhile in Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square, clergy were caught throwing a few snowballs.