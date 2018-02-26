DISCONNECTED

Apple is disconnecting iTunes from older computers, including the original Apple TV

The just released Apple TV on display at the Apple store in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, March 26, 2007. Apple TV is a set-top box that can wirelessly stream or download iTunes videos, podcasts and music from a computer to a television. The slim, square gadget, which has a suggested retail price of $299, was previously promised to arrive by the end of February. Apple would not explain the uncharacteristic delay and said only that the launch took a few weeks longer than expected. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
"If it's on iTunes, it's on TV." Though, not anymore. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
If you’re just waking up from a coma that you entered January 10, 2007, I have terrible news. That Apple TV you bought yesterday is obsolete. (We have some other things to discuss as well.)

The original Apple TV, as well as Windows XP and Vista computers, are now considered “obsolete,” Apple announced today (Feb. 26, 2018). That means starting May 25 they will no longer be able to access the iTunes Store, the glue that connects Apple TVs to the company’s servers, and once the only viable alternative to ripping CDs and playing them on Windows Media Player.

While very few people are likely still using their original Apple TV, more than 7% of desktop and laptop users still rely on Windows XP, according to Net Marketshare.

Legacy Windows users will still be able to use the iTunes software, but not restore old purchases or buy anything new.

