It’s in the of the Bay of Bengal.
Nine months ago, it looked like this.
17 years ago, it didn’t exist.
The island formed naturally as river flows and tides deposited silts into the area.
Now, Bangladeshi officials are preparing the island—an effort expected to cost $278 million—to house people fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
Streets are being laid out.
Earthen flood barriers are being constructed.
Buildings are being erected.
The UN’s refugee agency says that more than 600,000 have fled Myanmar into Bangladesh in the last six months. Reuters reports that this camp will house around 100,000 people.
The area within the barrier is about 7.75 square km (3 square mi). The regraded area where housing will be most likely built is just 1.5 square km.
That’s 12,900 people per square km inside the barrier, and 66,670 people per square km in the cleared area.
New York City, with its multi-story residential buildings and longstanding infrastructure, has about 11,000 people per square km.
