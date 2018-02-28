Even Donald Trump couldn’t stop US power plants from moving to solar

Americans used less electricity from power plants in 2017 than they did in 2016, with an increasing proportion coming from renewable sources.

Thanks to cheaper renewable energy, the US is ahead of its goal to lower carbon emissions with the Clean Power Plan created by the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, according to Rice University Professor Daniel Cohan.

This puts 2017 power plant CO2 emissions more than 27% below their 2005 levels. Clean Power Plan aimed for just 5 percentage points more by 2030. (Last year alone, the drop was over 3%). — Daniel Cohan (@cohan_ds) February 28, 2018

The Trump administration is attempting to repeal the Clean Power Plan, which it characterizes as a “war on coal,” but stagnant demand may be a bigger problem for electrical utilities than government rules.