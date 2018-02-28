Even Donald Trump couldn’t stop US power plants from moving to solar

Americans used less electricity from power plants in 2017 than they did in 2016, with an increasing proportion coming from renewable sources.
Thanks to cheaper renewable energy, the US is ahead of its goal to lower carbon emissions with the Clean Power Plan created by the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, according to Rice University Professor Daniel Cohan.
The Trump administration is attempting to repeal the Clean Power Plan, which it characterizes as a “war on coal,” but stagnant demand may be a bigger problem for electrical utilities than government rules.