To a small but dedicated group of people, one question dominates their lives—when will we discover a one-billion digit prime?
A prime number is only divisible by one or itself (think 3, 5, 7, 11). Jonathan Pace had been searching for the largest prime for more than a decade until, at the end of last year, software on a computer the electrical engineer installed at his church in Tennessee unearthed a record-breaking 23,249,425-digit prime.
That number is 277,232,917-1.
Before the information age, some of the world’s smartest mathematicians could only prove that (2148+1)/17, a measly 44-digit number, was prime.
|Year
|Largest prime
|Digits
|Prover
|1588
|2^17-1
|6
|Cataldi
|1588
|2^19-1
|6
|Cataldi
|1772
|2^31-1
|10
|Euler
|1867
|(2^59-1)/179951
|13
|Landry
|1876
|2^127-1
|39
|Lucas
|1951
|(2^148+1)/17
|44
|Ferrier
Then came computers, and the length of the largest known prime grew rapidly. However, we’re still a ways from a billion.