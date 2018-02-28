Hope Hicks, who ascended to her role as White House communications director after the departures of a series of short-tenured predecessors, was one of Donald Trump’s closest and longest-serving staffers.

She joined his presidential campaign with zero experience in politics and had outlasted a cadre of political aides and operatives with decades of experience before her resignation today (Feb. 28).

Hicks’ time in the White House was spent handling the fallout from the multitude of high-profile scandals and dysfunction that has defined the administration. She had kept a much lower profile over the course of the campaign and much of the administration’s first year.

Here’s a look at photos of her time with Trump as candidate and president:

Hicks leaves the US Capitol after aclosed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on Feb. 27. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

Trump speaks with Hicks, then campaign communications manager, as he arrives at First Presbyterian Church in Muscatine, Iowa on Jan. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump speaks to Hicks on the golf course at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland on June 25, 2016. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

Trump greets Kellyanne Conway and Hicks at an event in Mobile, Alabama, on Dec. 17, 2016. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Hicks, Steve Bannon and Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration at the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. (Reuters/Win McNamee/Pool)

Hicks walks to her seat before the start of the daily press briefing at the White House on Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Hicks, Bannon, Reince Priebus and Stephen Miller on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2017. (Reuters/Yuri Gripas)

Hicks attends an official dinner thrown by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Nov. 6, 2017. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Hicks looks on as Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One in Manila, Philippines on Nov. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump confers with Hicks and press secretary Sarah Sandersduring an interview with Reuters on Jan. 17, 2018. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Hicks on the tarmac after the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan, 26, 2018. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)