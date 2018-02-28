THE OUTSIDER'S INSIDER

Hope Hicks’s remarkable career with Donald Trump, in photos

Hope Hicks, communication director for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is pictured following a news conference at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York
Hicks was one of Trump's longest-serving and most- trusted staffers. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)
Hope Hicks, who ascended to her role as White House communications director after the departures of a series of short-tenured predecessors, was one of Donald Trump’s closest and longest-serving staffers.

She joined his presidential campaign with zero experience in politics and had outlasted a cadre of political aides and operatives with decades of experience before her resignation today (Feb. 28).

Hicks’ time in the White House was spent handling the fallout from the multitude of high-profile scandals and dysfunction that has defined the administration. She had kept a much lower profile over the course of the campaign and much of the administration’s first year.

Here’s a look at photos of her time with Trump as candidate and president:

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Hicks leaves the US Capitol after aclosed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee on Feb. 27. (Reuters/Leah Millis)
Donald Trump, Hope Hicks
Trump speaks with Hicks, then campaign communications manager, as he arrives at First Presbyterian Church in Muscatine, Iowa on Jan. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to press secretary Hope Hicks on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen
Trump speaks to Hicks on the golf course at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland on June 25, 2016. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets campaign manager and senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, and Campaign Communications Director Hope Hicks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama
Trump greets Kellyanne Conway and Hicks at an event in Mobile, Alabama, on Dec. 17, 2016. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)
Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States
Hicks, Steve Bannon and Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration at the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. (Reuters/Win McNamee/Pool)
Hope Hicks
Hicks walks to her seat before the start of the daily press briefing at the White House on Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow U.S. President Donald Trump
Hicks, Bannon, Reince Priebus and Stephen Miller on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2017. (Reuters/Yuri Gripas)
Abe hosts an official dinner for Trump at Akasaka Palace in Japan
Hicks attends an official dinner thrown by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Nov. 6, 2017. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
Donald Trump, Hope Hicks
Hicks looks on as Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One in Manila, Philippines on Nov. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters in Washington
Trump confers with Hicks and press secretary Sarah Sandersduring an interview with Reuters on Jan. 17, 2018. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks walks on the tarmac after the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos
Hicks on the tarmac after the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan, 26, 2018. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)
Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
Hicks with Conway in the Oval Office Feb. 9, 2018. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
