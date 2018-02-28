Hope Hicks, who ascended to her role as White House communications director after the departures of a series of short-tenured predecessors, was one of Donald Trump’s closest and longest-serving staffers.
She joined his presidential campaign with zero experience in politics and had outlasted a cadre of political aides and operatives with decades of experience before her resignation today (Feb. 28).
Hicks’ time in the White House was spent handling the fallout from the multitude of high-profile scandals and dysfunction that has defined the administration. She had kept a much lower profile over the course of the campaign and much of the administration’s first year.
Here’s a look at photos of her time with Trump as candidate and president: