Trump’s White House communications directors, by length of service

Hope Hicks today became the fourth White House communications chief to depart the job in under a year.

Trump’s comms chiefs couldn’t have had more varied personalities. Clumsy political insider Sean Spicer gave up the job to the invisible, ineffective Mike Dubke, who was eventually replaced by mouthy, magnetic financier Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired and handed the baton to glamorous, enigmatic former model Hope Hicks. Pretty much the only thing they share is their lack of longevity.

Hicks’s departure was announced after 197 days, although she will remain in the job for a while longer.

Trump will soon have to appoint his fifth communications chief, in just over a year in office. His predecessor Barack Obama had just five during eight years. George W. Bush had four during his two terms.