Will this be the year of the trillion-dollar company?

In almost every sense, $100 billion is a lot of money. For a company the size of Apple, though, it’s a small fraction of its current $900 billion market cap. And given the company’s current trajectory, the iPhone maker seems the best bet to become the first trillion-dollar listed company sometime this year. Other tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet have an outside shot, too.

The most likely contender, however, is distinctly low-tech. Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, is preparing a long-mooted IPO, aiming for a $1-2 trillion valuation, potentially setting the record on its first day as a listed company.