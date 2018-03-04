It’s hard to ignore the devastation of climate change when it makes survival a constant struggle. Such is the case for polar bears in northern Alaska, whose population dropped by nearly half between 2001 and 2010, and who continue to suffer in their rapidly changing ecosystem.

Now, thanks to a study by researchers with the United States Geological Survey, you can see the struggle from the bears’ own perspective.

The footage shows polar bears trying (and generally failing) to find sufficient food, at a time of year when they should be having the most success. Combined with the issue of receding ice sheets, it’s easy to see why scientists are so worried about the animals’ future.