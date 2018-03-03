These photos prove how powerful smartphone cameras are now

Smithsonian.com shared the results of their annual photo contest this week, showcasing winning images taken from entries through categories such as Travel, People, and the Natural World.
One additional category features only images shot on smartphones; the photos from that category may look like any other of the competition’s 60 finalists, a quick dig into those image’s metadata reveals that the crisp and colorful photos were shot mostly on iPhones as well as models from Huawei and Lenovo, as opposed to powerful SLR cameras that you often see winning photography awards.
More than a decade since the iPhone took off (and even longer since the first camera-phones debuted) these photos—not to mention a few magazine covers—are a sign that the imaging prowess of today’s smartphones is getting closer and closer the real thing.