Black Panther is already the 10th highest-grossing film ever in the US

The newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quickly—very quickly—becoming its most lucrative. Black Panther‘s opening weekend in the US and Canada in February was the fifth-largest domestic debut ever. And now, after only 17 days of being in theaters, it is already the 10th-highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Variety reports today that the Disney-Marvel film has topped $501.1 million, making it the second-highest grossing Marvel film of all time at the domestic box office (only needing to surpass the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers, which brought in $623 million) and giving it a fair shot at soaring past other giants on the list, like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Titantic. According to Box Office Mojo, the top 10 currently stand as such:

Rank Film Domestic gross Year 1 Star Wars: The Force Awakens $936,662,225 2015 2 Avatar $760,507,625 2009 3 Titanic $659,363,944 1997 4 Jurassic World $652,270,625 2015 5 Marvel’s The Avengers $623,357,910 2012 6 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $619,117,636 2017 7 The Dark Knight $534,858,444 2008 8 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $532,177,324 2016 9 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $504,014,165 2017 10 Black Panther $501,105,037 2018 Black Panther, which premiered Feb. 16 to no small amount of pre-release anticipation, is being lauded by critics for its representation of black characters and talent both on- and off-camera. Its particular timeliness—dropping into theaters at a moment when America’s racial tensions have intensified in the Donald Trump era—is also, no doubt, helping its boom at the box office. Black activists are using the film to anchor a political movement, too: An initiative called #WakandaTheVote is using screenings of the film to push for nationwide voter registration.

