Black Panther is already the 10th highest-grossing film ever in the US

The newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quickly—very quickly—becoming its most lucrative. Black Panther‘s opening weekend in the US and Canada in February was the fifth-largest domestic debut ever. And now, after only 17 days of being in theaters, it is already the 10th-highest-grossing film ever in North America.
Variety reports today that the Disney-Marvel film has topped $501.1 million, making it the second-highest grossing Marvel film of all time at the domestic box office (only needing to surpass the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers, which brought in $623 million) and giving it a fair shot at soaring past other giants on the list, like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Titantic. According to Box Office Mojo, the top 10 currently stand as such:
|Rank
|Film
|Domestic gross
|Year
|1
|Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|$936,662,225
|2015
|2
|Avatar
|$760,507,625
|2009
|3
|Titanic
|$659,363,944
|1997
|4
|Jurassic World
|$652,270,625
|2015
|5
|Marvel’s The Avengers
|$623,357,910
|2012
|6
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$619,117,636
|2017
|7
|The Dark Knight
|$534,858,444
|2008
|8
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$532,177,324
|2016
|9
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|$504,014,165
|2017
|10
|Black Panther
|$501,105,037
|2018
Black Panther, which premiered Feb. 16 to no small amount of pre-release anticipation, is being lauded by critics for its representation of black characters and talent both on- and off-camera. Its particular timeliness—dropping into theaters at a moment when America’s racial tensions have intensified in the Donald Trump era—is also, no doubt, helping its boom at the box office. Black activists are using the film to anchor a political movement, too: An initiative called #WakandaTheVote is using screenings of the film to push for nationwide voter registration.
