Black Panther is already the 10th highest-grossing film ever in the US

A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC1834627D10
Theatrical numbers. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)
The newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quickly—very quickly—becoming its most lucrative. Black Panther‘s opening weekend in the US and Canada in February was the fifth-largest domestic debut ever. And now, after only 17 days of being in theaters, it is already the 10th-highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Variety reports today that the Disney-Marvel film has topped $501.1 million, making it the second-highest grossing Marvel film of all time at the domestic box office (only needing to surpass the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers, which brought in $623 million) and giving it a fair shot at soaring past other giants on the list, like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Titantic. According to Box Office Mojo, the top 10 currently stand as such:

Rank Film Domestic gross Year
1 Star Wars: The Force Awakens $936,662,225 2015
2 Avatar $760,507,625 2009
3 Titanic $659,363,944 1997
4 Jurassic World $652,270,625 2015
5 Marvel’s The Avengers $623,357,910 2012
6 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $619,117,636 2017
7 The Dark Knight $534,858,444 2008
8 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $532,177,324 2016
9 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $504,014,165 2017
10 Black Panther $501,105,037 2018

Black Panther, which premiered Feb. 16 to no small amount of pre-release anticipation, is being lauded by critics for its representation of black characters and talent both on- and off-camera. Its particular timeliness—dropping into theaters at a moment when America’s racial tensions have intensified in the Donald Trump era—is also, no doubt, helping its boom at the box office. Black activists are using the film to anchor a political movement, too: An initiative called #WakandaTheVote is using screenings of the film to push for nationwide voter registration.

