The Oscars didn’t forget two Bollywood legends

On March 05, the 90th Academy Awards remembered two legendary Bollywood actors.

In its “In Memoriam” segment, the Oscars honoured the late Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, alongside James Bond actor Roger Moore and comedian Jerry Lewis, all of whom passed away over the past year.

Kapoor, who began his acting career in the 1940s and became one of Bollywood’s most iconic heroes and a successful producer, died at the age of 79 in December 2017. He had been battling kidney disease for many years. A member of Bollywood’s most illustrious family, he had acted in over 150 films and was awarded the Padma Bushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in 2011.

Meanwhile, many Indians are yet to recover from the news of Sridevi’s sudden death on Feb. 24. The actress, who transcended language and gender barriers in her five-decade-long career, accidentally drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai last month. She was 54.

Sridevi began acting at the age of four and went on to perform in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. A recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour, she was cremated with full state honours, like Kapoor, just last week.

Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in Oscars Memoriam. What true great stars we have lost. #oscars90 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 5, 2018

Last year, Om Puri, who died of cardiac arrest in January 2017, was honoured in an In Memoriam segment at the Oscars.