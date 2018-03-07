In India, it’s perfectly normal for women to get lewd calls from strangers

India was never a great country to be born female. Now, even using mobile phones is getting increasingly traumatic for women here.

Sexually explicit text messages, blank calls from strangers and stalkers, and even spam calls from marketers are affecting thousands of women across India, according to data collected by Stockholm-based phone number identification app, Truecaller. The company surveyed over 2,000 women aged between 15 and 35 across 15 Indian cities from Jan. 20 to Feb. 22.

India is the first country where Truecaller has studied how such calls and messages impact women. The country is Truecaller’s largest market with an estimated 150 million users.

“We were realising that women on an average report far more spam calls than men. In fact, on average, women in India report 18% more unwanted calls than men,” Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, told Quartz.

Lewd calls

One out of three women surveyed reported receiving sexual and inappropriate calls or text messages.

And the frequency of such calls is high: Around 78% received calls with inappropriate and sexual content every week, while 82% reported receiving inappropriate videos and pictures every week.

So who makes these calls and sends these videos? Mostly strangers.