BRICKING IT

Everything about Lego’s latest financial results is not awesome

Written by
A model of the Titanic made of Lego
That sinking feeling. (EPA/Dan Peled)
Written by

“Overall, management is not satisfied with the financial results.”

For such a happy, colorful company, delivering downbeat news does not come naturally to Lego. Today, the Danish toymaker revealed its first simultaneous decline in profit and sales since 2004.

Sales fell by 8% and profit slipped by 17% in 2017, which CEO Niels Christiansen put down to clearing out excess inventory and other restructuring measures. Last year, Lego cut 8% of its staff, or around 1,500 positions, as a remarkable run of growth came to an end, resulting in some management upheaval at the normally steady family-owned company.

“There is no quick-fix and it will take some time to achieve longer-term growth,” said Christiansen, who took over in October. But even after its recent struggles, Lego remains the world’s most profitable toymaker, outpacing both Hasbro and Mattel by some distance.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search