Read the TrumpOrg.com email discussing money with Stormy Daniels’s lawyer

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has tried his best to distance the president and the Trump Organization from the $130,000 payment he made to Stephanie Clifford, a porn actress also known as Stormy Daniels. Unfortunately, Cohen seems to have used a Trump Organization email address to organize the payment.

Cohen insisted last month that “neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford.” Today Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, released to NBC an email (pdf) that appears to show Cohen forwarding details about a wire transfer using a @trumporg.com email account.

The email chain originates with an employee at First National Bank, informing Cohen that funds had been deposited into a checking account. The forwarded email does not detail how much money was being transferred or which accounts it was being transferred between. Its recipient was Keith Davidson, Daniels’ former lawyer and central negotiator of a payment which was to be made in exchange for Daniels’s silence over an alleged affair with Trump before he became president.

The next day Cohen reportedly transferred $130,000 into Davidson’s account.

Cohen also used his Trump email address to negotiate with Daniels before she signed a non-disclosure agreement, according to NBC.

Read the email (pdf) in full.